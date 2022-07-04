DVAC seizes ₹31 lakh of unaccounted money at Water Resources Division office

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi, carried out a surprise check at the office of the Executive Engineer, River Conservation Division, Water Resources Department, situated near the Combined Court complex and seized ₹31.26 lakh unaccounted money.

Acting on credible information, a DVAC team launched the surprise check in the afternoon were present. DVAC sources said the team found unaccounted money amounting to ₹31.26 lakh, suspected to having been obtained as bribe, from the office of the Assistant Engineer, Kandasamy. Besides cash, some documents were also confiscated by the investigating agency team.

The sources said the checks were conducted acting on a petition sent to the DVAC, alleging irregularities in a work carried out by the department near Kulithalai. Further investigation was on and the DVAC would register a case in this connection, the sources added.