July 11, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Pudukottai unit, seized ₹2 lakh unaccounted cash from the office of the Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, on Tuesday.

A DVAC team conducted a surprise check in the evening at the office and confiscated the unaccounted cash. Project Director Revathi was in the office when the DVAC team conducted the surprise check. Further probe is on, DVAC sources said.