HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DVAC seize ₹50,000 unaccounted cash from Tiruverumbur Sub-Registrar Office

August 21, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officers from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Monday conducted a check at Tiruverumbur Sub-Registrar Office in Tiruchi district and seized unaccounted cash. Based on a tip off, a team of police officers from the DVAC Tiruchi unit conducted a surprise check at the Sub-Registrar Office at Tiruverumbur. During the checks, the DVAC sleuths seized unaccounted cash of ₹ 50,000 kept in bundles at the almirah behind the Sub Registrar cabin, said Manikandan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC. He said the DVAC will conduct an inquiry and register a case against Sub Registrar Indhukumar under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.