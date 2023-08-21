DVAC seize ₹50,000 unaccounted cash from Tiruverumbur Sub-Registrar Office

August 21, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officers from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Monday conducted a check at Tiruverumbur Sub-Registrar Office in Tiruchi district and seized unaccounted cash. Based on a tip off, a team of police officers from the DVAC Tiruchi unit conducted a surprise check at the Sub-Registrar Office at Tiruverumbur. During the checks, the DVAC sleuths seized unaccounted cash of ₹ 50,000 kept in bundles at the almirah behind the Sub Registrar cabin, said Manikandan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC. He said the DVAC will conduct an inquiry and register a case against Sub Registrar Indhukumar under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act