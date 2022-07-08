DVAC searches premises of former minister R. Kamaraj, relatives

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

July 08, 2022 08:32 IST

The raid was a sequel to a case of disproportionate wealth allegedly amassed by him during his tenure as the Minister in the previous AIADMK government by favouring some private companies

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption on Friday morning launched simultaneous searches at the house of former Food Minister and AIADMK MLA R. Kamaraj at Mannargudi and 48 other places in the State belonging to his two sons and three other associates.

The DVAC personnel simultaneously arrived at the house of the former Minister at Mannargudi at around dawn and at his Chennai residence and the houses and offices of his family and friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The raid was a sequel to a case of disproportionate wealth allegedly amassed by him during his tenure as the Minister in the previous AIADMK government by favouring some private companies. The former Minister, Kamaraj and five others, M. K. Iniyan, K. Inban (both his sons), R. Chandrasekar, B. Krishnamoorthy and S. Udhayakumar were booked under sections 120(B) of IPC and section 13 and sub-sections of 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on July 7. The agency charged that the former Minister had amassed wealth to the tune of over ₹58.44 crores in his and his relatives’ and friends’ names between April 01, 2015, and March 31, 2021. The wealth was disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The raids were being conducted at the residence and offices of Kamaraj and others at Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Chennai, sources said.