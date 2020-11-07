Tiruchirapalli

DVAC raid at Sub-Registrar office

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption conducted a surprise check at the Sub- Registrar’s office in Karambakudi on Friday. They recovered ₹21,000 from the possession of the Sub Registrar in charge Bharathidasan.

