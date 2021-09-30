DVAC officials conduct surprise checks at RTOs

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted surpise checks at the Regional Transport Offices in Ariyalur and Manapparai on Thursday.

According to sources, acting on complaints of bribery for registering vehicles, issuing licences and other services, a DVAC team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Tiruchi began the search at the office of the Inspector of Motor Vehicles in Manaparai on Thursday evening. They conducted enquiries with the officials and verified the records. The checks lasted for about three hours. The officials were said to have seized about ₹50,000 unaccounted cash.

Similar checks were conducted at the RTO office in Ariyalur. The raid that began around 2 pm continued beyond 9 pm.

Officials of the DVAC also consucted a search at the District Rural Development Agency in Nagapattinam on Thursday.

The officials, who entered the office of Assistant Engineer, reportedly seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹70,500 and seized some documents. A case had been registered against Baby, the Assistant Engineer.