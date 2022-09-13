DVAC launches searches at ex-Health Minister Vijayabaskar’s houses

Former Tamil Nadu former Health Minister and AIADMK leader C. Vijayabaskar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar at Illupur and 12 other places in the State in a corruption case.

The case pertained to irregularities in the issuance of the Essentiality Certificate in 2020 to Vels Medical College and Hospital against the regulations of National Medical Commission.

A seven-member DVAC team launched the search at around 6:30 a.m. at Mr. Vijayabaskar’s house in Illupur after a First Information Report was registered. Mr. Vijayabaskar was not present at the house at the time of the search, police sources said. The searches are being conducted at Chennai, Salem, Madurai, Theni and Thiruvallur.

The DVAC had in October last year conducted simultaneous searches at the houses of Mr. Vijayabaskar in Pudukottai district and other places in the State after booking a disproportionate assets case against him and his wife.