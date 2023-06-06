ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC conducts searches in Pudukottai district

June 06, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Teams of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches in Pudukottai district on Tuesday in connection with an alleged scam involving procurement of receipt books for village panchayats in Dharmapuri district in which the former Dharmapuri Collector S. Malarvizhi has been named as the main accused. 

A DVAC team from Pudukottai unit conducted a search at the residence of Palanivel - a government contractor who had carried out works for the Rural Development department.  The operation which commenced at around 7.30 a.m. lasted over eight hours.

Palanivel was not available at his residence at the time of the search, DVAC sources said.  Palanivel has been named as one of the accused in the case. Another DVAC team conducted a search at the residence of H. Thageer Hussain, a trader, in Pudukottai Town. Hussain has also been named as an accused in the case.

