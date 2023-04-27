DVAC conducts searches in houses of four government employees

April 27, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths searched the houses of three government employees in Tiruvarur district and an official’s house in Thanjavur district on Thursday.

According to sources, the DVAC received complaints that Muthumeenakshi of Tiruvarur, who served as Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruvarur, during 2014-19, had issued house site pattas on ‘natham poromboke’ lands in Adiyakkamangalam to 12 persons. Those who benefited from the RDO’s action later surrendered their pattas for the execution of road widening project after receiving the compensation.

The complainants alleged that Muthumeenakshi, in connivance with the ‘beneficiaries,’ had amassed money by transferring the ‘natham poromboke’ lands in the names of 12 persons and asking them to surrender the same for the road widening project.

After verifying the veracity of the complaint, the DVAC registered a case against Muthumeenakshi; the then Land Acquisition Special RDO Manimegalai; Adiyakkamangalam village administrative officer Durgarani; and VAO office assistant Karthik.

On Thursday, the sleuths conducted searches at the houses of Muthumeenakshi in Tiruvarur, Manimegalai in Thanjavur, Durgarani in Vilamal near Tiruvarur and Karthik in Adiyakkamangalam.