DVAC conducts searches in houses of Dy. SP in Tiruchi, Thanjavur

DVAC sources said the team of officials seized 40 documents pertaining to lands and 40 sovereigns of jewellery from the houses of the police officer in Tiruchi and at Nanjikottai in Thanjavur district

December 05, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officers from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday conducted surprise checks on the premises linked to a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Tiruchi and Thanjavur and seized land documents and gold jewellery.

The search was conducted at the house of C. Mutharasu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Branch - II, Tiruchi at Morais City. A team of eight officers from the DVAC began its search at his house around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police sources said.

According to DVAC sources, the search was conducted following a disproportionate assets case registered by the DVAC in Tiruchi on December 5 against Mr. Mutharasu and his wife Indira under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. The charge against them was that they had accumulated assets totalling ₹80 lakh, which was disproportionate to their known sources of income since 2014.

A similar search operation was conducted by the DVAC sleuths in a house at Nanjikottai in Thanjavur district, which is said to be linked to Mr. Mutharasu. The searches were completed around 4.30 p.m., and the officers confiscated 40 land documents and 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, DVAC sources added.

