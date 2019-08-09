DVAC conducts searches at policeman’s residences

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted searches at the houses of an Inspector of Police, Neelakandan, presently serving at the Refugee Camp, Mandapam.

According to sources the DVAC had seized ₹1.25 lakh of unaccounted money from Neelakandan when he was serving as Inspector of Police of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing office at Alangudi in Pudukottai district in 2018. Subsequently, he was transferred to Mandapam camp.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a team of DVAC personnel from Tiruchi came to Korattur hamlet near Peravurani, the native place of Mr. Neelakandan, in order to conduct a search at his house in the hamlet.

As the residence remained locked, the team passed on the information to another DVAC team from Tiruchi which had headed to Karups Nagar near the New Bus Stand in Thanjavur, where Mr. Neelakandan’s family was residing in another house, to conduct a search.

The keys of the Korattur house was obtained from Mr. Neelakandan’s family at Thanjavur and sent to Korattur where the waiting DVAC team opened the residence and conducted the search.

While the search at Korattur house did not lead to seizure of any incriminatory documents or materials, the three-hour long search at Mr. Neelakandan’s Thanjavur residence resulted in seizure of some documents.