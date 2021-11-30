DVAC conducts search at Spl Deputy Collector’s house, seizes documents

‘Booked for disproportionate assets’

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted day-long search at the residence of Special Deputy Collector Bhavani on Nelson Road at Tiruvanaikoil here on Tuesday after booking a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against her.

The investigating agency sources here said they received information that Ms. Bhavani had accumulated assets disproportionate to known sources of income and booked a case against her on Monday under Sections 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 109 of the IPC.

Ms. Bhavani currently works as a Special Deputy Collector, Revenue Court, at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district. The searches were headed by DVAC, Tiruchi unit Deputy Superintendent of Police Manikandan.

Split into three teams, the DVAC personnel launched the search at the crack of dawn at the residence of Ms. Bhavani, who was present at that time.

The searches were also simultaneously carried out at a petrol bunk in Valadi near Lalgudi, which was alleged to be in her son’s name and a private school at Manachanallur near here in which she was alleged to be a partner, the sources further said.

A DVAC press release said the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income during the period from 2014 to 2021 to the tune of ₹5.04 crore, which worked out to 306%, was taken up for investigation.