DVAC check

29 October 2021 21:06 IST

TIRUCHI

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Friday conducted a surprise check at the office of the Regional Transport Officer, Tiruchi West in Pirattiyur here, and seized unaccounted cash.

The check was conducted following public complaints that bribes were being collected at the office for carrying out official works, the DVAC sources said. Unaccounted cash amounting to ₹ 60,000 was seized and a tout was questioned, the sources added.

Advertising

Advertising