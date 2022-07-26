DVAC carries out searches at six places in Ariyalur and Perambalur

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday carried out searches on the premises of a senior official of Town and Country Planning in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

The searches were conducted in connection with a case registered against Dhanraj, 59, Assistant Director, Town and Country Planning, Pudukottai, on the charge of owning assets disproportionate to his income. The DVAC officials arrived at his house at State Bank Officer’s Colony in Ariyalur on Tuesday morning. They also carried out searches in a marriage hall, a scan centre, a drinking water plant and the apartments in Ariyalur allegedly owned by him.

The farmhouse of him at Koothur in Perambalur district and his ancestral house were among the premises raised by the DVAC officials. The searches continued beyond 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

A senior official of the DVAC told The Hindu that searches were on in six places in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. Incriminating documents had been seized. The exact details would be known only after the end of searches.