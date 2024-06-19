GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DVAC books Thottiyam police inspector on bribery charge

Published - June 19, 2024 09:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked a case against Thottiyam police station’s inspector Rajendran, 55, for allegedly taking a bribe for not registering a complaint. The case pertains to a deal Rajendran struck when he worked in Viralimalai police station last year.

S. Rajkumar from Urapakkam in Chengalpattu district wanted to sell his land at Peruvai village near Viralimalai and had approached brokers. As some issues cropped up between him and the brokers, the Viralimalai police had to intervene in the matter. Rajendran allegedly took ₹2 lakh from Mr. Rajkumar as bribe for not registering a police complaint against him.

Later, Mr. Rajkumar complained to the DVAC in Pudukottai. Based on the preliminary investigations, the DVAC has registered a case against Rajendran.

Tiruchi / corruption & bribery / police

