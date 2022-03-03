DVAC books case against 15 govt. officials for misappropriation of funds in Pudukottai

March 03, 2022 12:48 IST

They submitted bogus bills without constructing houses under two Central govt. schemes, say sources

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Pudukottai unit, has registered a case against 15 State government officials, including six Block Development Officers and three Deputy Block Development Officers, on charges of committing irregularities and misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹17.7 lakhs by submitting bogus bills without constructing houses to beneficiaries under two Central government schemes in Kulathur panchayat in Gandharvakottai block.

The alleged irregularities were committed during 2014-15 and 2016-2020 by the officials. The houses were to be constructed under the Indira Awas Yojana and the Prime Minister Awas Yojana for 11 people. DVAC sources said the officials submitted bogus.

The agency received complaints in this regard and booked a case on February 21 against the 15 State government officials, including two women, under various IPC sections.