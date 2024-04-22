ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC books 10 government officials over alleged irregularities in PMAY

April 22, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A beneficiary’s grandson had filed a complaint that man had wrongfully received ₹1,20,000 under the PMAY in 2019-20; the beneficiary had moved the High Court

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi, has booked a case against 10 government officials and another person in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme at Maruthur village in Lalgudi taluk. The case has been booked after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court transferred the case to DVAC from the Tiruchi Crime Branch police.

The case relates to a complaint filed by K. Udayakumar alleging that S. Tamilselvan from Ambedkar Nagar, Maruthur, Lalgudi, had wrongfully received ₹1,20,000 under the PMAY 2019-2020 by using his thumb impression instead of his late grandmother Thangaponnu, the beneficiary.

Mr. Udyakumar had preferred a complaint with the Rural Development Department, District Collector and the Chief Secretary and later approached the High Court and based on the court’s direction, Rajmohan, the then Block Development Officer of Lalgudi Panchayat Union, filed a complaint with the Samayapuram police station against Mr. Tamilselvan on November 1, 2023. The case was investigated by the Crime branch police in Tiruchi.

Unsatisfied with the progress of investigation, Mr. Udayakumar approached the court following which the case was transferred to DVAC.

Ten officials, including half-a-dozen block development officers, who had supervised the PMAY scheme at Maruthur village in the said period, have been cited as accused in the case, besides Mr. Tamilselvan.

