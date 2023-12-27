DVAC arrests Zonal Deputy Tahsildar on graft charge

December 27, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team on Wednesday arrested the Musiri Zonal Deputy Tahsildar on a bribe charge. The Zonal Deputy Tahsildar Thangavel had demanded and obtained ₹25,000 as bribe from G. Krishnan - the complainant - when the official was caught red-handed by the DVAC team in the evening, the investigating agency sources said.

Krishnan, a resident of Musiri, had submitted an application at the Musiri taluk office in February this year seeking the issuance of pattas in the name of his mother who owned a house and a vacant site. As there was no information from the taluk office regarding his application, Krishnan approached the Musiri East Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Vijayasekar and asked him about the status of his application.

The VAO told Krishnan that the Zonal Deputy Tahsildar had to personally inspect the two places. In November, the VAO took the Musiri Zonal Deputy Tahsildar Thangavel to inspect the places and asked Krishnan to visit the taluk office. Accordingly, Krishnan went to the Musiri taluk office on Tuesday evening and approached Thangavel and asked him the status of his application.

The sources said Thangavel demanded ₹30,000 as bribe from Krishnan to obtain pattas for the two places. Subsequently, Thangavel reduced the bribe amount to ₹25,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Krishnan lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruchi unit based on which a case was registered. A DVAC team caught Thangavel red-handed when he obtained the bribe amount from Krishnan and arrested the official.