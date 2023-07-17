July 17, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Monday arrested a woman Sub Inspector of Police attached to the Anti-Vice Squad of Tiruchi City Police for demanding and obtaining a bribe from a spa owner.

DVAC sources said a trap was laid based on a complaint by S. Ajitha, 36, a native of Kottayam district in Kerala, who had been running a spa on Karur bypass road in the city. The charge against K. Rama, 53, Sub Inspector of Police, Anti-Vice Squad, was that she demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 from Ajitha to proceed in favour of the latter against whom a case was booked in April this year by the Anti-Vice Squad at Fort Police Station under Sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

On Monday, DVAC caught Rama while receiving a bribe of ₹3,000. The DVAC also confiscated ₹5.43 lakh unaccounted cash from her two-wheeler. A case was registered against her under Section 7 a of the Prevention of Corruption Act. She was arrested and produced before the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act in Tiruchi and remanded in judicial custody at the Special Prison for Women here.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.