DVAC arrests village administrative officer in Tiruvarur district

October 17, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Sudha, 42, village administrative officer, Perumalagaram in Tiruvarur district, was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Tuesday on charges of demanding and accepting bribe to effect name change in patta.

According to DVAC sources, the accused had allegedly demanded ₹6,000 from R. Madhiazhagan, 73, of Pazhavanakudi in Needamangalam taluk for completing the process of effecting name change in the patta of two survey numbers. The petitioner acquired the properties through a settlement with his brother.

Aggrieved by the demand, Madhiazhagan lodged a complaint with DVAC, which directed him to hand over the chemical-coated currency notes to the VAO at her office on Tuesday. Subsequently, the VAO was arrested while she received the money from Madhiazhagan.

