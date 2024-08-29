GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DVAC arrests VAO on graft charge

Published - August 29, 2024 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested a Village Administrative Officer in the city on Thursday on charges of demanding and obtaining bribe for processing an application for a legal heir certificate. 

The DVAC team seized ₹3,000 from the alleged possession of Senthil Kumar, 50, VAO of K. Abhishekapuram.

DVAC sources said N. Rathnakumar had applied for a legal heir certificate to be issued in the name of his mother-in-law at the Tiruchi West taluk office on August 22 following the death of the latter’s husband Ravichandran in 2002. The legal heir certificate was sought for selling the property belonging to Ravichandran, who was a resident of Bheema Nagar area.

The application was received at the VAO office at K. Abhishekapuram. As there was no information on the application, Mr. Rathnakumar approached Senthil Kumar, the VAO of K. Abhishekapuram on Wednesday to know the status.  The sources said the VAO demanded ₹15,000 as bribe for him as well as his superiors for issuance of the legal heir certificate.

Mr. Rathnakumar expressed his inability to pay the amount following which Senthil Kumar is alleged to have demanded ₹3,000 for processing the application. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Mr. Rathnakumar lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruchi unit. As per the advice of the DVAC, Mr. Rathnakumar met VAO Senthil Kumar at his office at noon and handed over the bribe amount to him when the latter was caught red handed and arrested by the investigating agency team, the sources said.

The DVAC team took up investigation in the Tiruchi West taluk office in the wake of the VAO’s initial demand of ₹15,000 as bribe. 

