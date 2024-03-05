DVAC arrests VAO on graft charge

March 05, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi Unit, on Tuesday, arrested a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) on charges of demanding and obtaining a bribe of ₹1,000 from a farm labourer for recommending patta transfer.

According to DVAC sources, C. Vaiyapuri, 51, a native of Sithanatham near Manapparai, was a farm labourer. He purchased a parcel of land for his sister at Chettichathiram. During the registration process, Siva. Selvakumar, 41, VAO of Sithanatham, who held additional charge of Chettichathiram, allegedly demanded ₹2,000 as bribe from Vaiyapuri for recommending patta transfer on March 1.

Later, the VAO reduced the bribe amount to ₹1,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe amount, Vaiyapuri lodged a complaint with DVAC, Tiruchi Unit. A team of DVAC officials led by DSP G. Manikandan arrested Selvakumar on Tuesday while he was receiving the bribe.