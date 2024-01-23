DVAC arrests VAO on graft charge

January 23, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team of Tiruchi on Tuesday arrested the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Vembanur village on the charge of demanding and obtaining bribe from a labourer for processing and recommending his application for name transfer in a patta as sought by the latter for a piece of land owned by him.

The DVAC team also arrested Bhaskar, a private person who was an alleged accomplice of the VAO in obtaining the bribe amount.

DVAC sources said M. Karuppan, 48, a labourer of Vembanur village in Marungapuri taluk in the district, had bought a piece of land in 1997 measuring one acre and 20 cents for ₹10,000 and had constructed a house in which he had been residing.

He had applied for name transfer in the patta in September last year and found his application rejected in December while checking the status online. Karuppan again applied on January 19 and approached VAO Solai Raj on Monday to know the status of his application. According to DVAC sources, VAO Solai Raj demanded ₹10,000 as bribe for processing and recommending the application for name transfer in the patta.

The VAO subsequently reduced the bribe amount to ₹7,000 after Karuppan requested him. Unwilling to pay bribe, Karuppan lodged a complaint to DVAC, Tiruchi unit. The VAO was caught red-handed by the DVAC team in his office while obtaining the bribe amount. The VAO and his alleged accomplice were later sent for remand.