DVAC arrests VAO on graft charge

August 30, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officers from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi Unit, on Wednesday arrested a Village Administrative Officer on charges of demanding and obtaining a bribe of ₹7,000 from a beneficiary of a government scheme.

According to DVAC sources, A. Sathiya, a native of Maradi village in Thuraiyur taluk, was allotted a free house site patta by the State government at her village. On August 22, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar distributed the pattas to the beneficiaries. Sathiya, who failed to receive the patta from the Collector, had approached the Village Administrative Officer Sumathi, the next day, seeking the document.

Sources said Sumathi demanded ₹10,000 as a bribe from the beneficiary to give the patta and later reduced it to ₹ 7,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Sathiya approached the DVAC Tiruchi unit on Tuesday and lodged a complaint. A team of DVAC officials led by DSP G. Manikandan arrested Sumathi on Wednesday, while she was receiving the bribe.