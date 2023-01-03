ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC arrests VAO on graft charge

January 03, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

  Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Tuesday arrested R. Vishwanath, 39, the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Devanurpudhur village in Musiri taluk, on the charge of demanding and obtaining bribe for effecting change of names in patta. 

The VAO was arrested when he allegedly obtained ₹4,000 as bribe from the complainant, R. Chelladurai of Devanurpudhur Nesavalar colony.  DVAC sources said Chelladurai’s father Ramaiah owned 1.25 acre agricultural land at Devanurpudhur. Following the death of his father in February last, Chellaiah wanted to effect a change of name in the patta. The patta was to be changed to the names of Ramaiah’s wife Amudha, his two sons Chelladurai and Surendar and daughter Subathra. 

The sources said when Chelladurai approached VAO Vishwanath seeking name change in the patta, he allegedly demanded ₹5,000 initially as bribe and subsequently reduced it to ₹4,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Chelladurai approached DVAC, Tiruchi unit, and lodged a complaint. A trap was laid and Vishwanath was arrested when he allegedly obtained the bribe amount. 

