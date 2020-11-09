DVAC arrests Sub Registrar on bribe charge

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested a Sub Registrar (incharge) and a document writer on Monday here on bribe charge. The action was taken on a complaint that the Sub Registrar (incharge) D. Saravanan (38) serving in the Joint Sub Registrar Office -(II) at Pudukottai had demanded ₹12,000 as bribe for registration of document.
DVAC sources said they received a complaint from a person by name Subramanian stating that the Sub Registrar (in-charge) had demanded bribe for registration of a document for his friend Selvam. An advance amount of ₹5,000 was allegedly paid as bribe to Saravanan who registered the document and was awaiting for the remaining bribe amount to hand over the document. A trap was laid to nab the official red handed and the DVAC team arrested them when the bribe amount was allegedly received by the document writer on the instruction of Saravanan.
