DVAC arrests State Tax Officer on graft charge

July 05, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested a State Tax Officer at Manapparai in Tiruchi district for demanding a bribe from a goldsmith.

DVAC sources said S. Jesu, a native of Puthanatham, has been running a goldsmith workshop at Manapparai. He applied for a GST registration certificate at the State Tax Office of Commercial Taxes Department at Manapparai. Meanwhile, A. Govindasamy, 49, State Tax Officer, allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹2,000 from Jesu to process his application.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Jesu approached the DVAC, Tiruchi unit and lodged a complaint. A team of DVAC officials arrested Govindasamy on Wednesday while receiving the bribe.

