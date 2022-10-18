DVAC arrests state-level executive panel member of HR&CE Department on bribe charge in Tiruchi

Ms. Murtheeswari had allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh as bribe initially from the temple’s hereditary executive trustee and subsequently agreed to accept ₹5 lakh on the condition that ₹1 lakh be paid to her as token advance

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 18, 2022 16:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ADVERTISEMENT

 Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi unit arrested Murtheeswari (60), a member of the State Level Expert Committee under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department here on Monday night on the charge of demanding and obtaining bribe for processing and arranging the issuance of an inspection report to the Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Swamy Temple at Gunaseelam near Tiruchi to carry out ‘thirupani’ (renovation) works.

Ms. Murtheeswari had allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh as bribe initially from the temple’s hereditary executive trustee K.R. Pichumani Iyengar and subsequently agreed to accept ₹5 lakh on the condition that ₹1 lakh be paid to her as token advance, according to DVAC sources. 

Ms. Murtheeswari is an expert in archaeology and is one among the 12 members of the committee which inspects temples to grant permission for carrying out thirupani and kumbhabhishekam

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC sources said Mr. Pichumani Iyengar approached the committee with an application seeking grant of permission to conduct ‘ thirupani ‘at the Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Swamy Temple, a private shrine in Gunaseelam. Ms. Murtheeswari had inspected the temple in August and later in September. 

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Mr. Pichumani lodged a complaint to the DVAC, Tiruchi unit, on Monday and a case was registered. The sources said a trap was laid and the DVAC team caught Ms. Murtheeswari when she received ₹1 lakh at a hotel here.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She was subsequently interrogated and arrested before being sent for remand. A case has been registered against her under Section 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The DVAC team searched the car of Murtheeswari and found ₹5 lakh unaccounted money inside the vehicle. The unaccounted money was also seized, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tiruchi
corruption & bribery
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app