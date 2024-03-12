ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC arrests orthotic technician on graft charge

March 12, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Perambalur, on Tuesday arrested an orthotic technician working at the office of the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer here on graft charge. 

A. Prabhu, 40, demanded ₹2,000 from Ravi, 39, of Pillankulam village to hand over a registration certificate for the scooter that was granted to the latter by the State government.

According to DVAC sources, Prabhu demanded the bribe from Ravi, a person with disability, when he sought a registration certificate for his vehicle. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Ravi reported the matter to DVAC, Perambalur on Tuesday. A trap was laid and Prabhu was arrested when he received the bribe amount. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. 

