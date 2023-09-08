DVAC arrests land surveyor on graft charge

September 08, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officers from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi, on Friday, arrested the land surveyor of Kalpalayam village on charges of demanding and obtaining a bribe of ₹5,000.

According to DVAC sources, D. Ramesh Kumar, 51, a native of Kalpalayam near Manachanallur, was running an electronics store at Thiruvanaikoil. He approached a bank to avail loan for his business by pledging a house he owns at Kalpalayam. Since the bank staff asked him to obtain the house patta, he approached Kalpalayam land surveyor Karuppiah, 48, on August 28 and filed an application seeking the land document.

On September 5, Karuppiah demanded a bribe of ₹6,000 from Ramesh Kumar to provide the land document, sources said. Later, the land surveyor reduced the bribe amount to ₹ 5,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Ramesh Kumar approached the DVAC Tiruchi unit and lodged a complaint. A team of DVAC officials led by DSP G. Manikandan arrested Karuppiah on Friday while he was receiving the bribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.