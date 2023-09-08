HamberMenu
DVAC arrests land surveyor on graft charge

September 08, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officers from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi, on Friday, arrested the land surveyor of Kalpalayam village on charges of demanding and obtaining a bribe of ₹5,000.

According to DVAC sources, D. Ramesh Kumar, 51, a native of Kalpalayam near Manachanallur, was running an electronics store at Thiruvanaikoil. He approached a bank to avail loan for his business by pledging a house he owns at Kalpalayam. Since the bank staff asked him to obtain the house patta, he approached Kalpalayam land surveyor Karuppiah, 48, on August 28 and filed an application seeking the land document.

On September 5, Karuppiah demanded a bribe of ₹6,000 from Ramesh Kumar to provide the land document, sources said. Later, the land surveyor reduced the bribe amount to ₹ 5,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Ramesh Kumar approached the DVAC Tiruchi unit and lodged a complaint. A team of DVAC officials led by DSP G. Manikandan arrested Karuppiah on Friday while he was receiving the bribe.

