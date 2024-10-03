DVAC arrests Lalgudi Deputy Tahsildar on graft charge

A Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team on Thursday arrested a Deputy Tahsildar of Lalgudi P. Ravikumar on graft charge. A DVAC team seized ₹20,000 in cash allegedly obtained as bribe by the Deputy Tahsildar for recommending a name correction in a patta at his office in Lalgudi. G. Mohan of Mangammalpuram near Anbil had lodged a complaint against Ravikumar.

DVAC sources said Mr. Mohan’s father Ganesan purchased a land measuring 94 cents at Mangammalpuram from Krishnasamy of Srirangam in 2002. The patta issued in the name of Mr. Ganesan mentioned the seller’s name wrongly as Krishnamurthy instead of Krishnasamy. Mr. Mohan applied to the Lalgudi Revenue Tahsildar in March this year seeking name correction. The application was recommended by the Village Administrative Officer concerned and forwarded to the Lalgudi Deputy Tahsildar.

As action was not taken on his application, Mr. Mohan approached the Deputy Tahsildar and wanted to know the status of his application in July. He again approached the Deputy Tahsildar on September 26 for effecting name correction in the patta.

The Deputy Tahsildar allegedly demanded ₹50,000 as bribe to complete the process. Subsequently, the Deputy Tahsildar reduced the bribe amount and settled for ₹20,000, said the DVAC sources.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Mr. Mohan lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Tiruchi unit. A DVAC team arrested the Deputy Tahsildar when he received ₹20,000 in his office on Thursday. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the Deputy Tahsildar, the sources added.

