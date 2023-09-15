DVAC arrests District Crime Branch DSP on graft charge

September 15, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officers from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested the Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Branch in Tiruchi district, on the charge of demanding and obtaining a bribe of ₹ 1 lakh from a document writer on Friday.

DVAC sources said S. Geetha, 45, a document writer native of Poolangudi, was involved in registering a piece of land in the name of Kumar of Tiruverumbur in 2019. Later, it was found that the actual ownership of the land belonged to another person Sundaram, and based on his complaint at the Anti Land Grabbing Special Unit, in 2021, a case was registered against Kumar and eight other persons.

Police sources said Geetha was not included as one of the accused in the case during the initial stages of the investigation. However, later her name was also added to the case and further investigations were on. On September 14, the District Crime Branch summoned Geetha for further inquiry.

During the inquiry, Albert, 53, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Branch, allegedly told Geetha that he would remove her name from the case and demanded a bribe of ₹ 1 lakh. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Geetha approached the DVAC, Tiruchi unit and lodged a complaint. A team of officials headed by DVAC DSP G. Manikandan arrested Albert on Friday, while he was receiving the bribe.