DVAC arrests Assistant Inspector of Labour on graft charge 

May 03, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested an Assistant Inspector of Labour for demanding and obtaining a bribe in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

According to the police, Manoharan, a native of Srirangam, has been working as a legal consultant for a private company functioning at Cantonment. Meanwhile, Karthik, who was working as Assistant Inspector in the Labour Department, inspected the private company on March 15 and issued a notice claiming discrepancies in a few documents.

Manoharan submitted the relevant documents to the Labour Department. At this juncture, Karthik allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹ 15,000 from the firm. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Manoharan approached the DVAC, Tiruchi Unit and filed a complaint. A trap was laid and Karthik was arrested when he received the bribe, the police said.