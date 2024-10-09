Durga Puja festivities get under way in BHEL township

Durga Puja festivities began on Wednesday at the township of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Kailasapuram, with a host of cultural programmes as part of the packed schedule of events.

Organised by the Bengali Association, the Durga Puja has been an important part of the social calendar for many years.

A specially commissioned idol of Goddess Durga from Coimbatore was installed on Tuesday night at a hall in Kailasapuram Club for the festival.

The BHEL programme draws visitors not just from the Bengali communities within the township, but also North Indian residents in and around Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

Besides Chennai, Bengali community members in Tiruchi and Madurai are known to organise Durga Puja annually. North Indian professionals in Ponmalai and Ordnance Factory neighbourhoods, as well as students from the educational institutions participate in the festivities

“This year, we have planned to hold the prayers in the mornings. The evenings will feature cultural performances by children and grown-ups. We are expecting over 1,000 devotees on October 11, when the ‘maha prasad’ will be distributed,” Amit Ray, vice-president, Bengali Association, told The Hindu. The festival will conclude on October 13 with the immersion of the idol in the Cauvery river at a designated spot on the Kallanai dam.