‘Duration of three phase supply may be increased’

TIRUVARUR

Food Minister R.Kamaraj has stated that if needed the duration of three phase power supply to farm power connections would be increased.

Talking to reporters at Needamangalam after inspecting the ongoing ₹16.83 crore 36 MW electricity sub-station construction project on Friday, the Minister said hitherto 12 hours of three-phase electricity supply was made available to the farmers in a day.

If needed the supply hours might be extended by another three hours in a day, he added by pointing out that the 225-megawatt power requirement of the Tiruvarur district was being taken care of through 26 sub-stations.

In addition to this, two more sub-stations – at Needamangalam and Edamelaiyur - were being constructed and nine more sub-stations have been planned to ensure proper and uninterrupted power supply in the district.