Durai Vaiko inspects government hospital in Tiruchi

Published - October 29, 2024 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi MP Durai Vaiko visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tiruchi MP Durai Vaiko on Tuesday said he would take up with the State government the need for creating necessary infrastructure for the Departments of Cardiology and Oncology at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi.

Visiting the MGMGH to listen to the grievances of the patients and to assess the infrastructure, he said the hospital did not have a complete set up to perform open heart surgeries. Similarly, a number of patients suffering from cancer had been visiting the hospital for treatment. But except for extending basic treatment, the hospital had lacked some critical infrastructure and specialists. Similarly, there were some other issues as well.

Mr. Durai Vaiko said he had noted the issues and demands of the patients. He had held discussions with the Dean, Superintendent and senior doctors. The demands would be taken up with Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and senior officials of the Health Department. One of the elevators was not functioning. He would allocate funds under the MP’s Local Area Development Fund for its repair.

