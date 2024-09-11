ADVERTISEMENT

Durai Vaiko hails CM for attracting investment to Tiruchi

Published - September 11, 2024 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi MP and principal secretary of MDMK Durai Vaiko on Wednesday hailed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jabil Inc for setting up an electronics manufacturing unit in Tiruchi.

In a statement, Mr. Durai Vaiko said that since the DMK assumed office in 2021, Mr. Stalin had been taking steps to attract investments to the State. The CM, who was currently on a visit to the United States of America, had met a number of leaders of leading companies to impress upon the need for them to invest in Tamil Nadu. It had been announced that Jabil Inc would invest ₹2,000 crore in Tiruchi, thereby providing employment to about 5,000 people. It was a welcome move. It would be a beginning for attracting more investments to Tiruchi.

