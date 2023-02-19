HamberMenu
Duo held for threatening a theatre manager near Tiruchi

February 19, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramjee Nagar Police in Tiruchi district arrested two persons for threatening a theatre manager near Navalur Kottapattu for demanding money from him on Sunday.

According to police, the accused were identified as John Bosco and Murugesan, who were involved in threatening the manager of an open theatre that was opened recently at Navalur Kottapattu.

The duo, along with another person who has been absconding, threatened and demanded a sum of ₹10 lakh from the theatre management. Based on the complaint from the theatre management, the Ramjee Nagar police arrested both of them and are on the lookout to apprehend the missing accused.

