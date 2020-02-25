Duo held for killing three persons

More than a year after a couple were murdered at Perakambi village near Siruganur in the district, a special police team cracked the double murder case and arrested two youth on Tuesday on charge of committing the crime.

The accused, S. Kishanth, 21, of Chathiramani in Perambalur district, and K. Palanisamy, 21, of Valaiyur near Manachanallur in Tiruchi district, also allegedly confessed to killing 18-year-old K. Perumal with a boulder in 2017. Perumal was the brother of Palanisamy.

A police press release said the couple, A. Ramesh, 37, and R. Latha, 38, were asleep in front of their house on April 23, 2018, when they were attacked with deadly weapons by the men. The woman died on the spot, while Ramesh succumbed to injuries later at hospital. Further, a motorcycle at the spot was found stolen.

Acting on a complaint preferred by Ramesh’s brother Rajkumar, Siruganur police registered a case of murder and launched investigation. A special team was constituted on the instruction of Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Ziaul Haque to probe the case and arrest the killers.

During investigation, it came to light that the registration plate of the stolen motorcycle had been changed to Tamil and was involved in an accident case in Veppur police station in Cuddalore district.

Based on the lead, the special team tried to find the owner of the vehicle and the rider. During investigation it was established that it was the same motorcycle that was reported stolen in the double murder case and two men, S. Kishanth and P. Manikandan, were the riders.

It came to light that Kishanth and his friend Palanisamy murdered the couple and stole the motorcycle, ₹3,000 cash and a gold ring and chain worn by Ramesh. Kishanth and Palanisamy allegedly confessed to killing the couple.

Third victim

The two also confessed to have murdered Perumal in a forest area between Devimangalam and Maniyakurichi in December 2017 due to previous enmity.

The duo were arrested in both cases and produced before the Lalgudi Judicial Magistrate court and sent for remand, the release added.