Duo held for creating ruckus in hotel

Two persons were arrested by the Mayiladuthurai Police on Wednesday for allegedly creating a ruckus in a restaurant in the town demanding 'oothappam'.

Police sources said the restaurant serves non-vegetarian items and fried rice. The duo, Karthi (22) and Pratap (25), who came to the hotel on Tuesday reportedly ordered for 'oothappam' which was not available. The duo allegedly abused the hotel manager and assaulted him.

Acting on a complaint, the Mayiladuthurai Police on Wednesday arrested Karthi and Pratap and booked a case against them under IPC sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation). The two were later released on bail.