June 23, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi city police on Thursday registered a case against two persons on charges of cheating a man to the tune of ₹ 26.5 lakh by promising him good returns.

According to the police, S. Ranjith Kumar of Muthaliyar Chathiram and J. James of Edamalaipatti Pudur had been running a company in a commercial complex under Cantonment police station limits. In June 2020, they approached the complainant J. Daniel Lenin Kumar, a native of Karumandapam, by promising him to double the return on investment in their company.

Believing this, he had invested a total of ₹ 26.5 lakh in the company and the duo eventually failed to repay both the invested amount and the profit, the police said. Based on his complaint, the Cantonment police registered a case against the two persons under Section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Woman robbed

In a separate incident, a 50-year-old woman was robbed by unidentified miscreants near the G-Corner. Police sources said three persons waylaid X. Baby Nirmala, an Assistant Professor in a private college in Tiruchi, when she was commuting in a two-wheeler near G-corner late hours on Thursday and robbed one sovereign of gold chain from her. The Golden Rock police have registered a case.

