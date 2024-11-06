Duo arrested for possession of banned tobacco products worth ₹3 lakh in Tiruchi

:

Tiruchi city police seized about 350 kg of banned tobacco products worth ₹3 lakh from a house on Babu Road in Tiruchi on Tuesday and arrested two persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrived at the house of L. Revaram, 30 and B. Kajanaram, 34. When the police questioned them, it was revealed that the duo was hoarding the banned tobacco products in their room, said police sources.

Hailing from Rajasthan, the accused had set up a mobile repair centre on Babu Road six months ago but recently had involved in hoarding the banned tobacco products, said a press release from the police.

