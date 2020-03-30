Dumping of waste on roadsides is back

Irregular garbage collection during the lockdown is causing inconvenience to residents across the city. Dumping of waste in public places, especially in road corners and unclaimed land has also increased, residents complain.

“Every morning at around 7 a.m., the garbage truck would pass by our house with loud music announcing its arrival and we would rush to hand over the waste, however, in the last week, the vehicle has come only once,” said S. Yogesh, a resident of Puthur. “We collect our waste in a larger bin outside the house so we can hand it over whenever the sanitary workers come,” he said.

Meanwhile, some residents especially those residing in apartment complexes have begun dumping waste in road corners. The Kathirikai Vaikal passing through Ramalinga Nagar and Kumaran Nagar is filled with garbage. “Residents drive past and throw bags of garbage in the Vaical or near it almost everyday these days. If we question them, they speak rudely and ask us to pick it up if it bothers us,” said R. Farooq, a grocery shop owner.

The Tiruchi City Corporation had, in May, declared that nearly 95% of the 1,172 large bins across the city were removed to ensure that waste is handed over to a sanitary worker directly. “Those big bins would have made our lives easier in a situation like this. Sanitary workers would only have to clear the bins,” said M. Nisha a resident of K. K. Nagar. “In our locality the sanitary workers come by foot door- to- door to collect waste instead of coming in the vehicles. With the summer heat and the looming threat of coronavirus, they are putting themselves at a major risk,” she said.

Officials of the civic body denied irregularities and said that the workers are going to collect waste regularly. “Because of the lockdown, many residents are dumping the waste on the roadside instead. Checks will be made and those found dumping will be fined,” a senior official said.