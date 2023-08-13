Dumping of waste goes rampant near Crawford bridge

August 13, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Indiscriminate dumping of solid waste on a vacant space near Crawford rail overbridge in Tiruchi has triggered serious health concerns among residents.

Over the last few months, the entire land on Anbu Nagar Main Road, which has been unoccupied for decades, has become a junkyard and safe place for antisocial elements. Residents claimed that the conservancy workers are using the vacant space to dump the waste collected from nearby households.

“They also engage in segregating and discarding garbage on the spot. Depending on the situation and convenience, some garbage collectors set fire to the waste at night, polluting the air in the vicinity,” said S. Michael, a resident of Anbu Nagar.

According to the residents, rubber tyres and toilet closets, among other waste, have been found dumped on the plot. In addition to the garbage and debris, local vendors also dump leftover vegetable and fruit stock, attracting animals and rodents.

The unhygienic surrounding and the stench emanating from the dump has irked the residents and commuters. “Though the space is located in the residential neighbourhood, nobody is mindful of the public space, and they dispose of the trash just like that. Rodents and stray animals are often seen rummaging on the heaps of garbage,” he added.

The space, because of its proximity to the rail overbridge, has emerged as a hub for anti-social elements and activities, especially during the night. “The illegal activities have a free run not only due to poor maintenance and lighting but also because of a lack of police surveillance. There have also been a few theft cases. Police should step up surveillance in such locations to ensure the safety of the public,” said R. Krishnakumar, a shopkeeper.

A senior official with the Corporation said, “We will inspect the area and take necessary action against those involved in such activities and levy penalties on the offenders. Steps will also be taken to clear the waste accumulated there.”

