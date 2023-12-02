Dumping of poultry waste on Uyyakondan canal poses health hazard

December 02, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The frequent dumping of poultry waste by vendors into the Uyyakondan canal has triggered health concerns among residents in Tiruchi.

The canal has been subjected to heavy pollution over the past few decades, with garbage and untreated sewage water being let directly into the 10-km-long city stretch. The problem has turned acute in several areas, including Raja Colony, Alwarthoppu, Bheema Nagar and Anna Nagar link road localities, and residents are bearing the brunt of the situation.

Alwarthoppu, one of the densely populated residential areas in the city, is subjected to rampant dumping of poultry waste. The stray dog menace has also increased in the area as the vendors engage in careless waste disposal methods.

According to the residents, stinking garbage deposits and stagnating sewage water from a cluster of surrounding residential colonies and commercial establishments contribute to the pollution of the waterbody. “We could not bear the foul smell emanating from the poultry waste dumped into the canal. Vendors dump the waste without fear of being penalised,” said Ashiq Rahim, a resident of Bheema Nagar.

Vacant lands on the banks of the canal in Vayalur Road and MM Nagar are being exploited by the poultry shops to dump their waste. “Poultry shops from various parts of the city now target the vacant space in the localities to get rid of the waste,” said R. Panneerselvam, a resident.

Rotting fish waste is also being dumped into the Uyyakondan canal flowing near Kasivilangi Market by vendors, polluting it further. As a result, the canal has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, insects and rodents, troubling residents living along the river bank.

Although attempts have been made in the past to rehabilitate the urban stretch of the canal, the dumping of waste has continued unabated. “The civic body should make sure that the waterbody is safeguarded from pollution, and take serious action against the vendors to stop such practices,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said, “We are in the process of sensitising poultry and meat vendors to refrain from dumping waste into the canal and effectively use the disposal drums placed at the outlets. Violators will be penalised.”

