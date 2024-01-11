ADVERTISEMENT

Dumping of garbage poses health risks to Ezhil Nagar

January 11, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents blame it on the erratic door-to-door collection of garbage; they are demanding installation of surveillance cameras along the road to prevent indiscriminate dumping of waste

Aishwarya A

Garbage dumped along VOC Nagar-Kumerasapuram Road near Ezhil Nagar at Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Indiscriminate dumping and burning of solid waste along the Uyyakondan canal near Ezhil Nagar in Tiruchi has triggered health concerns among residents.

The vacant space near the banks of the canal and roads connecting VOC Nagar and Kumerasapuram have been turned into dumping sites. Mounds of waste have turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes, insects, and rodents, causing health and environmental issues.

Residents allege that irregular garbage collection in households is the main reason for indiscriminate dumping. “Officials should ensure proper functioning of door-to-door waste collection and install surveillance cameras to penalise violators,” said Salomi, a resident.

Since it is located in a residential neighbourhood, locals, particularly elderly citizens, who cross the street, feel suffocated by the thick smoke. Shop owners along the roadsides complain that their businesses suffer due to the pollution.

The residents are opposed to the proposal to set up a solid waste processing unit in the locality. Environmental activists also underline the need to remove encroachments, set up pedestrian and cycling pathways along the banks of the canal and improve solid waste management in the locality.

“The officials should create awareness on the proposal to establish a solid waste management processing unit and ensure its proper functioning. Strict action should be taken against those who dump waste in public places,” said Manoj Dharmar of Citizens of Uyyakondan, an action group focused on river conservation in the city.

Krishnasamudram panchayat president S. Ramya said: “Residents are apprehensive of such facilities coming up in their neighbourhood. We are working to address these concerns and will soon find a solution to implement the plan.”

