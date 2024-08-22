GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dumping of garbage on roadsides continues unabated

Published - August 22, 2024 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Garden waste been dumped near a residence in Gandhi Nagar in Tiruchi.

Garden waste been dumped near a residence in Gandhi Nagar in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indiscriminate dumping of solid waste and garden waste on roadsides and vacant plots in several residential areas, especially in interior streets, has raised concern among residents.

Despite repeated attempts by the Tiruchi Corporation to check garbage dumping in public spots and to eliminate garbage-vulnerable points, the menace continues unabated in residential areas, such as Shanmuga Nagar, Karumandapam, Emily Nagar, Sangiliyandapuram, Renga Nagar, in the city.

Lack of proper maintenance of public space leads to the growth of shrubs and weeds, which gradually become a breeding ground for snakes and reptiles, causing health concerns among residents.

“Rodents and stray animals are often seen rummaging on the heaps of garbage, posing health hazards. With fear lurking among residents about the outbreak of potential diseases, addressing the issue must be made a priority,” said J. Rajan, a resident of Emily Nagar.

While domestic and commercial solid waste was being collected by workers at the doorstep, there was no system to collect garden waste from houses and gated communities. Pruned branches and plants dumped on public spots remain neglected for a long time.

A poorly-maintained vacant plot in Emily Nagar in Tiruchi.

A poorly-maintained vacant plot in Emily Nagar in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As a solution, the Tiruchi Corporation launched a drive to remove garden waste from streets and vacant sites. Workers and machinery are deployed to remove waste comprising uprooted plants, leaves and trimmed tree branches from vulnerable points in the city.

However, a section of residents have urged the civic body to carry out the drive to remove garbage pile-ups and garden waste regularly on interior streets, which, according to them, are often being neglected.

“Waste dumped on streets has not been removed for several days together, causing inconvenience to residents. In addition to removing the waste from public spots, a garbage collection vehicle should be engaged to collect garden waste from households directly,” said A. Dinakar, a resident.

With the onset of the monsoon, residents have urged the officials to initiate measures to find a permanent solution for poorly maintained vacant plots that serve as dump yards.

A senior Corporation official stated that the men and machinery are being engaged in removing garden waste every day in residential areas. Steps will be taken to intensify the drive in the coming days, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.