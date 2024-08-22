Dumping of garbage on roadsides continues unabated

Indiscriminate dumping of solid waste and garden waste on roadsides and vacant plots in several residential areas, especially in interior streets, has raised concern among residents.

Despite repeated attempts by the Tiruchi Corporation to check garbage dumping in public spots and to eliminate garbage-vulnerable points, the menace continues unabated in residential areas, such as Shanmuga Nagar, Karumandapam, Emily Nagar, Sangiliyandapuram, Renga Nagar, in the city.

Lack of proper maintenance of public space leads to the growth of shrubs and weeds, which gradually become a breeding ground for snakes and reptiles, causing health concerns among residents.

“Rodents and stray animals are often seen rummaging on the heaps of garbage, posing health hazards. With fear lurking among residents about the outbreak of potential diseases, addressing the issue must be made a priority,” said J. Rajan, a resident of Emily Nagar.

While domestic and commercial solid waste was being collected by workers at the doorstep, there was no system to collect garden waste from houses and gated communities. Pruned branches and plants dumped on public spots remain neglected for a long time.

As a solution, the Tiruchi Corporation launched a drive to remove garden waste from streets and vacant sites. Workers and machinery are deployed to remove waste comprising uprooted plants, leaves and trimmed tree branches from vulnerable points in the city.

However, a section of residents have urged the civic body to carry out the drive to remove garbage pile-ups and garden waste regularly on interior streets, which, according to them, are often being neglected.

“Waste dumped on streets has not been removed for several days together, causing inconvenience to residents. In addition to removing the waste from public spots, a garbage collection vehicle should be engaged to collect garden waste from households directly,” said A. Dinakar, a resident.

With the onset of the monsoon, residents have urged the officials to initiate measures to find a permanent solution for poorly maintained vacant plots that serve as dump yards.

A senior Corporation official stated that the men and machinery are being engaged in removing garden waste every day in residential areas. Steps will be taken to intensify the drive in the coming days, he added.