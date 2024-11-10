 />
Dugong trapped in fishing net rescued, safely released into sea, near Thanjavur district

Forest Department officials said the fishermen who were involved in rescuing the Dugong would be felicitated and rewarded

Updated - November 10, 2024 03:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen rescue the Dugong which got entangled in net near Keezhathottam coastal village in Thanjavur district, on November 10, 2024.

Fishermen rescue the Dugong which got entangled in net near Keezhathottam coastal village in Thanjavur district, on November 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A nearly eight-feet-long Dugong, a marine mammal commonly known as “sea cow”, which got entangled in a fisherman’s net near Keezathottam coastal village in neighbouring Thanjavur district on Sunday (November 10, 2024) was rescued by fishermen and safely released into the sea. 

A group of fishermen noticed, in the early hours, the Dugong having got entangled in the fishing net that was cast in the sea a few distance away from the Keezhathottam village. They immediately alerted the forest officials of the Pattukottai Forest Range who came to the spot and coordinated the rescue operation.

The Dugong, weighing around 800 kg, was rescued by fishermen and safely released into the sea. Forest Department officials said the fishermen who were involved in rescuing the Dugong from the net and releasing it back into the sea would be felicitated and rewarded.

Published - November 10, 2024 03:37 pm IST

