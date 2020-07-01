Due process followed in admission: MGMGH

TIRUCHI

Video clips of patients apparently waiting at the entrance of the COVID-19 ward at MGMGH here went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In a video clips, a mother and child is seen waiting at the entrance of ward at the hospital, apparently for admission.

The videographer asks: “Why are you waiting here? Are they not taking you inside?”

The woman replies that she has been waiting for around 45 minutes.

A similar account of a couple of patients waiting for admission were also circulated on social media platforms.

When contacted, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, said due procedure was being followed. “Patients have to wait for a short duration until their details are noted down and a bed is allotted. Patients, who are unable to understand the situation, are making the claims.”

Dr. Yeganathan said that such baseless allegations would demotivate doctors.

“We are doing everything we can,” he added.